'He wants to be the star!' - Neymar launches scathing attack on referee as Santos star reveals what he said to earn suspension ahead of Flamengo showdown

Neymar did not hold back in his assessment of the official, suggesting that the referee's attitude made communication impossible. The forward claimed he was unfairly targeted despite being the victim of repeated fouls throughout the contest.

"It's always the same," Neymar told SporTV. "It's unfair. I suffered a foul from behind, unnecessarily, at the end of the game. It wasn't the first time. It was the third or fourth. I just went to complain to him. I said, 'Are you crazy?' I already got a yellow card. Anyway, Savio is like that. I think he woke up a bit, as they say, in a bad mood, and came into the game like that. You couldn't even talk to him without him ignoring you, turning his back on you.

"He's the kind of referee who wants to be the star of the game, who has a great lack of respect for all the players. It wasn't just with me. It was with the Remo players too. He doesn't want to talk, he doesn't want to converse. This has to improve. He's the guy who's in charge of the game, who has to command everything. And sometimes we'll complain, as is football, we'll ask why, question. He needs to know how to handle that. If he handles it that way, it becomes very unpleasant, very disrespectful."