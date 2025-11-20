Neymar issues public apology after giving away controversial penalty vs Mirassol as Santos remain mired in relegation dogfight

The 33-year-old returned to his roots in January, with a second stint at his boyhood club being agreed after seeing his lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up. Having spent 12 months on the sidelines with ACL damage, injury issues have been difficult to shake in South America.

Neymar has, however, figured in Santos’ last four fixtures and remains a talismanic presence. He got them off to the perfect start against Mirassol. He also thought that a chance to step up to the spot himself had been earned when Alvaro Barreal was felled inside the area. The referee awarded a spot-kick, but Santos’ Argentine striker was offside.

Neymar was then involved in more penalty drama on the hour mark. Reinaldo took a tumble under pressure from Neymar, who swung a leg at the ball long after it had gone. The match referee was called to review the incident on a pitchside monitor.

He determined that Neymar’s challenge was reckless and poorly timed, as he kicked through the legs of Reinaldo. The Mirassol full-back stepped up from 12 yards himself and, despite Gabriel Brazao getting a touch to his effort, was able to bring the scores level.

