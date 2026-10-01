AFP
Newcastle United unveil new club crest as Magpies prepare for fresh visual era at St James' Park
Supporters approve modernised club badge
The wealthy Tyneside outfit have officially unveiled their latest visual identity following a decisive ballot of more than 27,000 loyal supporters, concluding an exhaustive two-year design process. This crest evolution sharpens the historic castle, the black-and-white striped shield, and the mythological hippocampi that pay homage to the city's rich shipbuilding heritage. The updated emblem is slated to make its competitive matchday debut on the players' shirts when Newcastle host Crystal Palace in their final home fixture of the season.
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Hierarchy honour deep civic roots
Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson insisted that the entire modernisation project adhered strictly to the clear boundaries set out by match-going fans from the very outset.
Highlighting the extensive consultation with the fanbase, Hopkinson said on the club's official website: "I have never worked anywhere that feels as proud and passionate about its crest than the way this club does, so this body of work is an enormous privilege and responsibility for all of us. The club has asked supporters questions that we did not know the answers to, and they told us plainly: protect what we have, keep the elements we love, and do not start again."
Underlining the civic heritage behind the design, Hopkinson added: "Every decision after that has been made inside the margins our fans drew, and it is only right that our fans have had the final and decisive say on the outcome. Our crest came from the city's own coat of arms, and it still does. It honours where we have come from, it represents who we are now, and it will become an iconic symbol for generations of supporters around the world who believe in it and unite behind it."
Creative director details intense scrutiny
The meticulous redesign of the St James' Park emblem was spearheaded by the club's chief creative officer and lifelong Magpies supporter, Kenneth McIver.
Reflecting on the personal gravity of the project, the former Nike designer explained: "As a lifelong fan, our crest was the thing I covered my schoolbooks in. It's the crest I watched my heroes playing in during the 80s and 90s, so helping to shape the future of our crest is an incredible honour. I've been lucky enough to work on some of the biggest design projects in world football during my career, and none of them came with pressure like this because of my roots and my passion for the club."
McIver candidly revealed the unforgiving scrutiny he faced from his inner circle throughout the project: "That pressure has come from the thousands of fans we have engaged with, but also from my family, from the people I sit with in the stands at St. James' Park, and from a group chat with friends that has shown me no mercy for two solid years. I have been asked more than once, and not always politely, whether I understand the importance of this work, and I absolutely do."
Emphasising the precision behind every aesthetic modification, he continued: "Our new crest has been crafted with the utmost respect for our heritage and identity, and with our vision and ambitions in mind. Every line has been drawn, redrawn, reviewed, and tested across so many formats, textures and platforms, and it delivers. Nothing has been changed simply because it could be. The message from fans has been consistently clear, and every element is geared towards producing a crest that will continue to connect and inspire people for many years to come."
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Long-term rollout accompanies title ambitions
Newcastle will begin rolling out the modernised emblem across their digital platforms immediately, ahead of its permanent introduction on playing kits for the 2027-28 season. The timing coincides with ambitious boardroom targets to turn the Magpies into credible Premier League title challengers by 2030. For Matthias Jaissle, establishing relentless consistency across all competitions remains crucial to translating those sweeping off-pitch developments into actual trophies.
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