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Renuka Odedra

Newcastle United 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Newcastle United kits for the 2026-27 season.

The adidas Newcastle United kits for the 2026-27 season are shaping up to be some of the most talked-about designs in recent years. Moving past the straightforward heritage looks of their initial reunion with Adidas, the upcoming lineup introduces bold design risks, deep architectural tributes to Tyneside, and the highly anticipated return of iconic club elements.

Important: None of these kits has been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

Newcastle United 2026-27 kits at adidas Shop now

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • Newcastle United 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The 2026-27 home kit has sparked a massive wave of conversation and split opinion among the Magpies' fanbase due to its unconventional approach. While it preserves the mandatory black-and-white colour palette, it completely breaks from traditional, uniform vertical stripes. Instead, the shirt features a controversial, one-of-a-kind design utilising stripes of radically alternating and varying widths.

    Adding to the unique look, adidas is leaning heavily into blue accents for this campaign, dressing the famous three stripes on the shoulders, the collar trim, and the sleeve cuffs in a prominent blue. Notably, early leaks of the kit have appeared entirely sponsorless, fueling intense speculation that Newcastle may be transitioning away from front-of-shirt sponsor Sela ahead of the new season.



    The home kit is expected to be released in late May or early June 2026.

    Newcastle United 2026-27 kits at adidas Shop now



  • Newcastle United 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    The away kit pivots into pure, nostalgic fan service while rooting itself deeply in the geography of the club. The shirt features a clean navy blue base contrasted sharply with crisp white detailing, marking a welcome return to a colour scheme Newcastle hasn't worn since the 2023-24 season. Because this jersey is designated as part of adidas's elite retro lifestyle collection, the standard performance logo is swapped out for the legendary adidas Trefoil.

    What truly makes this shirt special, however, is a subtle, embossed brickwork graphic woven across the fabric. This pattern is a direct architectural tribute to the iconic brick walls of St. James' Park, designed to symbolise the strength, unity, and heritage of the club's historic home ground.

    The away kit is expected to be released in late July or early August 2026.

    Newcastle United 2026-27 kits at adidas Shop now



  • Newcastle United 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    While specific design graphics for the third kit are still under wraps, initial leaks point toward a highly stylised alternate look that will prioritise a premium, lifestyle streetwear aesthetic. Like the away jersey, the third kit is heavily rumoured to feature a retro configuration, bringing back the club's highly favoured vintage crest from the 1980s and 1990s in place of the modern shield logo. It is expected to utilise a distinct colour palette designed to stand out under stadium floodlights, rounding out a highly diverse trio of shirts for the Magpies' upcoming campaign.

    The third kit is currently expected to launch in August 2026.

    Newcastle United 2026-27 kits at adidas Shop now


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