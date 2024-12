As the New Year dawns, South African football enthusiasts are brimming with hope and anticipation for what lies ahead.

The 2025 calendar is overflowing with potential milestones that could define the future of South African football.

From game-changing club achievements to national team success on the international stage, there’s no shortage of excitement on the horizon.

With every month offering a unique opportunity to celebrate the beautiful game, here GOAL puts together a wishlist of ambitions and dreams that could make 2025 a year to remember for fans, players and coaches alike.

