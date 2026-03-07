Nedbank Cup Wrap: TS Galaxy power through as first PSL side to reach semi-finals after Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu elimination

The action at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sundaykicked off with both sides trading blows, as lower-division Spears showed no fear under pressure and kept the Rockets on their toes.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Igor Salatiel Silva found the back of the net, sending Galaxy into the halftime break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The home side came out firing in the second half, doubling their advantage with a clinical finish from Tshepo Kakora.

Ira Tape was called into action a few times by Spears but showed his experience to keep a clean sheet, guiding the Rockets to a 2-0 win and a spot in the semi-finals.