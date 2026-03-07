Nedbank Cup Wrap: TS Galaxy power through as first PSL side to reach semi-finals after Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu elimination
TS Galaxy 2-0 Jacksa Spears
The action at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sundaykicked off with both sides trading blows, as lower-division Spears showed no fear under pressure and kept the Rockets on their toes.
The breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Igor Salatiel Silva found the back of the net, sending Galaxy into the halftime break with a slender 1-0 lead.
The home side came out firing in the second half, doubling their advantage with a clinical finish from Tshepo Kakora.
Ira Tape was called into action a few times by Spears but showed his experience to keep a clean sheet, guiding the Rockets to a 2-0 win and a spot in the semi-finals.
AmaZulu 1-2 Casric Stars
Casric Stars booked their place in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup after beating Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu 2-1 on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Casric Stars made their intentions clear from the first whistle, opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Mfundo Thikazi finished off a defensive-to-attack move after being set up by Lelethu Skelem.
Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu were forced into an early substitution after Darren Johnson limped off, with Richard Ofori coming on as his replacement.
Usuthu created several chances that could have pulled them back into the game, but their finishing let them down.
The hosts kicked off the second half on the front foot, pulling one back through Pule Ekstein.
In the 81st minute, Casric nearly reclaimed the lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving both teams deadlocked at 1-1 as the match headed into extra time.
A decisive strike from Decide Chauke sent the visitors, who eliminated Orlando Pirates in the earlier stage, through to the semifinals.
Sekhukhune 2(2)-2(3) Milford FC
The two teams wasted no time getting into the action, as Cheswyn Philander fired Milford into an early lead. The momentary advantage, however, was short-lived, with Lehlohonolo Mojela striking back to level the scores, easing the mounting pressure on Eric Tinkler’s side and keeping the contest fiercely balanced.
The score remained 1-1 at halftime, with both sides failing to find the back of the net despite creating several clear-cut opportunities.
Babina Noko made a change in the second half, bringing on Bradley Grobler for Mojela. The experienced striker caused problems for the away side’s defence, but none of the chances proved effective enough.
In the 84th minute, Siphamandla Hleza pulled off a crucial stop from Keletso Makgalwa’s set piece. Shortly after, a dangerous corner nearly sneaked in for the home side, but Milford’s defence cleared the danger in time.
Olerato Mandi fired Babina Noko into the lead in the 106th minute, but the National First Division side struck back through Sibulele Mekuto, setting the stage for a dramatic penalty showdown.
It was Milford who held their nerve and emerged victorious in the 2-3 penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in extra time.
Golden Arrows vs Durban City
When: Sunday, 8 March 2026
Where: King Zwelithini Stadium
Time: 18:00 SAT