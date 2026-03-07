Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AmaZulu, Casric Stars, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Nedbank Cup Wrap: Orlando Pirates slayers Casric Stars sink ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's side to book semifinal spot

Casric snatched a late winner against Usuthu to become the first team to secure their spot in the semifinals, and it remains to be seen who will join them between Sekhukhune United and Milford FC. Meanwhile, in Sunday's fixtures, TS Galaxy are determined to avoid slip-ups against a lower-division opponent, while excitement is also mounting ahead of the KwaZulu-Natal derby with a semifinal spot up for grabs.

  • Casric Stars, March 2026Backpage

    AmaZulu 1-2 Casric Stars

    Casric Stars booked their place in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup after beating Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu 2-1 on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Casric Stars made their intentions clear from the first whistle, opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Mfundo Thikazi finished off a defensive-to-attack move after being set up by Lelethu Skelem.

    Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu were forced into an early substitution after Darren Johnson limped off, with Richard Ofori coming on as his replacement.

    Usuthu created several chances that could have pulled them back into the game, but their finishing let them down.

    The hosts kicked off the second half on the front foot, pulling one back through Pule Ekstein.

    In the 81st minute, Casric nearly reclaimed the lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving both teams deadlocked at 1-1 as the match headed into extra time.

    A decisive strike from Decide Chauke sent the visitors, who eliminated Orlando Pirates in the earlier stage, through to the semifinals.

    • Advertisement
  • Bradley Grobler, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Sekhukhune vs Milford FC

    When: Saturday, 7 March 2026

    Where: New Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Time: 18:00 SAT

  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy vs Jacksa Spears

    When: Sunday, 8 March 2026

    Where: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium

    Time: 15:00 SAT

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Siyanda Ndlovu, Golden Arrows, December 2025Backpage

    Golden Arrows vs Durban City

    When: Sunday, 8 March 2026

    Where: King Zwelithini Stadium

    Time: 18:00 SAT

0