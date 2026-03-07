Nedbank Cup Wrap: Orlando Pirates slayers Casric Stars sink ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's side to book semifinal spot

Casric Stars booked their place in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup after beating Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu 2-1 on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Casric Stars made their intentions clear from the first whistle, opening the scoring in the 12th minute when Mfundo Thikazi finished off a defensive-to-attack move after being set up by Lelethu Skelem.

Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu were forced into an early substitution after Darren Johnson limped off, with Richard Ofori coming on as his replacement.

Usuthu created several chances that could have pulled them back into the game, but their finishing let them down.

The hosts kicked off the second half on the front foot, pulling one back through Pule Ekstein.

In the 81st minute, Casric nearly reclaimed the lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving both teams deadlocked at 1-1 as the match headed into extra time.

A decisive strike from Decide Chauke sent the visitors, who eliminated Orlando Pirates in the earlier stage, through to the semifinals.