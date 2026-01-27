Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Dates, Kick-off times and Venues confirmed! Orlando Pirates set for Durban trip as Kaizer Chiefs' title defence takes them to Cape Town

The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw was conducted earlier this January with fixtures that promise to produce exciting action.

While some Premier League Soccer League teams were drawn together, some received lower division opponents.

Some of the much-anticipated fixtures include Kaizer Chiefs clashing with Stellenbosch FC while Durban City have Chippa United.

Golden Arrows have a date with Orbit College as TS Galaxy confront Marumo Gallants.

The all-PSL showdowns will also see Siwelele FC and Richards Bay up against each other as Polokwane City and AmaZulu meet.

It will be the start of a long campaign that will end in May with some bragging rights of being crowned champions of the biggest knockout competition in South African football.