Nedbank Cup Round of 32 Dates, Kick-off times and Venues confirmed! Orlando Pirates set for Durban trip as Kaizer Chiefs' title defence takes them to Cape Town
Interesting Nedbank Cup fixtures
The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw was conducted earlier this January with fixtures that promise to produce exciting action.
While some Premier League Soccer League teams were drawn together, some received lower division opponents.
Some of the much-anticipated fixtures include Kaizer Chiefs clashing with Stellenbosch FC while Durban City have Chippa United.
Golden Arrows have a date with Orbit College as TS Galaxy confront Marumo Gallants.
The all-PSL showdowns will also see Siwelele FC and Richards Bay up against each other as Polokwane City and AmaZulu meet.
It will be the start of a long campaign that will end in May with some bragging rights of being crowned champions of the biggest knockout competition in South African football.
Nedbank Cup dates, kick-off times and venues
Chiefs will visit Stellenbosch for a February 4 date at Cape Town Stadium.
On the same evening, Mamelodi Sundowns welcome National First Division side Gomora United at Loftus Versfeld.
Orlando Pirates will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium for their match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on February 7 for an afternoon fixture.
All eyes on defending champions Chiefs
Making Chiefs' Last-32 fixture tricky is that they face Stellenbosch who eliminated them from this season's Carling Knockout at the Round of 16 stage.
Pressure is on Amakhosi to defend the Nedbank Cup which they won last season under Nasreddine Nabi to end a 10-year trophy drought.
Stellenbosch would be out to claim bragging rights of booting out the defending champions from this competition.
What comes next?
There is just one weekend of PSL action left before the Nedbank Cup kicks off and teams will start preparing for the showdowns.
Teams like Chiefs, Sundowns and Stellenbosch also have continental fixtures to worry about before they play Nedbank Cup matches.