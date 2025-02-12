GOAL looks at the possibility of Orlando Pirates cementing their status as cup kings much like Mamelodi Sundowns have a stronghold in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates, the modern-day Premier Soccer League cup kings under the leadership of Jose Riveiro, will be going up against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup as the Buccaneers continue their title defence this weekend.

Pirates won the last two editions and are favourites to successfully defend this one as they did with the MTN8 earlier this season. Since the league title has been strongly and safely held by Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the last seven seasons and look likely to retain it as they have a nine-point gap over Bucs, perhaps it is time for Pirates to do the same with the cups.

Maybe, Pirates and Riveiro could focus on dominating cup competitions and establish themselves as actual cup kings because they have a lot of catching up to do with rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Here, GOAL looks ahead to Pirates' Nedbank Cup last 16 match.