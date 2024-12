GOAL provides you with all the details about the annual cup competition.

The annual Nedbank Cup competition kicked off with preliminary rounds that involved lower teams.

The defending champions Orlando Pirates will be aiming at making it three wins in a row, as Kaizer Chiefs target to end their trophy drought.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns can't be ruled out after reaching the last hurdle in the 2023/24 edition.

GOAL offers comprehensive coverage to guide you through this annual competition until the final match.