'Nasreddine Nabi should start taking Kaizer Chiefs seriously! Amakhosi only win once a month; So do they only play proper football when facing Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns?' - Fans

Apart from their top eight finish suffering a setback, Amakhosi's winless run in the league extends to five games.

Kaizer Chiefs failed to maintain their winning momentum after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League game on Sunday.

In their last match, the Glamour Boys showed grit by beating and eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Their fans expected a spirited display against the Chilli Boys, but they did not deliver. Amakhosi were wasteful and could not find a way past Chippa's Stanley Nwabali, who made key saves to keep his side in the game.

After the draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.