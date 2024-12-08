Nasreddine Nabi, Percy Tau & Oswin Appollis! The biggest winners and losers from the weekend’s PSL action and around the world

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the weekend’s PSL action while also taking a look at South African players and coaches abroad.

Pitso Mosimane continues to make good progress at Esteghlal FC as he led his side to a 2-0 win over Foolad FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

In the PSL, Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs were given another reality check as they were defeated by Polokwane City in the PSL.

Mamelodi Sundowns were also in action as they were held by Moroccan outfit AS FAR in the Caf Champions League, a result that did not go down well with the Brazilians’ supporters.

Orlando Pirates were also involved in continental football over the weekend, playing a goalless draw with Egyptian giants at Orlando Stadium.

Here, GOAL looks at what transpired at the weekend locally and around the continent.