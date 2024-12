Christmas is here, a season of joy and wishful thinking, as South African football fans and clubs dream of a couple of surprises.

Whether it’s a career-defining move for a rising star, a boost for a struggling team or a historic triumph on the international stage, the Premier Soccer League and beyond are alive with possibilities.

This year, the Christmas wish-list for South African football promises to elevate the game to new heights and deliver moments to cherish.

Here, GOAL, takes a look at the gifts that fans, clubs, coaches and players will be hoping to have under their Christmas tree.

