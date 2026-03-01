Nasreddine Nabi fires shots at his former assistants? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach posts cryptic message after Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates, 'Evil plotting only falls back upon those who devised it...'

When Nasreddine Nabi parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs in October 2025, he wrote a message paying tribute to those he worked with, including strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi as well as goalkeepers' coach Elyes Mzoughi.

But he omitted recognising his then-assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Khaze.

That sparked speculation that he might have left the club in bad books with his former assistant coaches.

Now, after Chiefs lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, Nabi quoted the Quran in a message he appeared to be taking a dig at the Amakhosi co-coaches.

He has since removed it from his Instagram account.