Nasreddine Nabi fires shots at his former assistants? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach posts cryptic message after Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates, 'Evil plotting only falls back upon those who devised it...'
- Khalil Ben Youssef, Nasreddine Nabi Kaizer Chiefs
Bad blood between Nabi and Ben Youssef, Kaze?
When Nasreddine Nabi parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs in October 2025, he wrote a message paying tribute to those he worked with, including strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi as well as goalkeepers' coach Elyes Mzoughi.
But he omitted recognising his then-assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Khaze.
That sparked speculation that he might have left the club in bad books with his former assistant coaches.
Now, after Chiefs lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, Nabi quoted the Quran in a message he appeared to be taking a dig at the Amakhosi co-coaches.
He has since removed it from his Instagram account.
Nabi mocking Ben Youssef and Kaze?
“Out of arrogance upon the earth and evil plotting. But evil plotting only falls back upon those who devised it …,” Nabi wrote on social media.
“And Allah knows well the wrongdoers. They had also sought discord and had upset matters for you until the truth came and the command of Allah prevailed, though they were averse … If good befalls you, it grieves them, but if misfortune strikes you, they say, 'We had taken our precautions beforehand,’ and they turn away while rejoicing.
“And they had planned their plan, but their plan was known to Allah, even if their plan had been such as to move mountains," added the Tunisian.
“They planned, and Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of planners.”
- Backpage
Kaze admits Chiefs didn't show up for the Soweto Derby
“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four or five goals, we conceded a goal on the short corner; that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Kaze said in his post-match interview.
“I feel like in the second half, in the half we came with better intentions, with better ideas, as well as the opponents used tricks in the first 15 minutes, every minute falling and taking our energy down too. After that, the third goal, Miguel is out, we are a man down, and we don’t manage the moment well.
“It’s a big disappointment, but we still have 13 games to go. We need to pick our heads up. It’s a very difficult pill to swallow, but we need to swallow it and go back to the training field to work more," he concluded.
- Backpage
How Ouaddou plotted against Chiefs
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out to discuss how he planned against Pirates.
“We spoke to the players in many meetings during the week to try and manage their emotions,” Ouaddou said as per IOL.
“We knew that for most of them, it was their first derby. It was important to work with them mentally.
“We didn’t want them to play the game before, but we wanted them to be calm and deliver. When you have pressure that puts in light all your qualities.”