Nasreddine Nabi acknowledges Manqoba Mngqithi's tactical intelligence after heavy Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns - 'When someone does good we need to accept'
Amakhosi were knocked out of the 2024 Carling Knockout by Downs and the Tunisian mentor reserved some praise for his counterpart.
- Nabi makes honest admission about Mngqithi
- Sundowns embarrassed Chiefs at FNB
- It is the second loss for Tunisian against Downs mentor