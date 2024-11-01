Are Kaizer Chiefs PSL title material? Nasreddine Nabi gives frank assessment - 'I would be lying and not an honest man'

BackpageMichael MadyiraAre Kaizer Chiefs PSL title material? Nasreddine Nabi gives frank assessment - 'I would be lying and not an honest man'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupN. NabiThe Soweto giants have failed to win their last three Premier Soccer League matches in what is a setback in their campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs started the season promisinglyBut they have failed to in their last three PSL gamesNabi is not convinced his men are championship materialFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below