Nani predicts Cristiano Ronaldo will retire immediately if he leads Portugal to 2026 World Cup glory & backs ex-Man Utd team-mate to emulate David Beckham as MLS franchise owner

If Ronaldo were to land a global crown on American soil, then his medal collection would be complete - much like eternal rival Lionel Messi. Nani believes that record-shattering boots will be hung up if the most prestigious prize in international football is captured.

The ex-United winger told Covers.com: “I think this World Cup is very important for Cristiano Ronaldo. If he can play and win, that will be the perfect end to his career. I think that will be the time he says, ‘I'm happy, I'm retired now. I'll just drink my coffee and my tea and have peace. I don't want any more training sessions. I don't want anything to do with football.’

“But yeah, he will give his best to help the country, as he's always been doing. I think he's motivated, you can see the way he's been playing. So I think it will be a great season for him as well, and then probably we'll have a chance. We've got a chance.

“I think he needs the team to help. He needs to be connected with the team to help the team as well, because it's very important. He can score goals. His presence on the field and with the team is very important to help the team have the confidence to perform.

“All the players around him need to be at their best, because if all the players around him are at their best, with no problems in their heads, and then perform for him and help him to achieve his targets as well, and he does the same thing, I think we'll have a great chance.”