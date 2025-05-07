Names of Kaizer Chiefs DDC players set to join Nasreddine Nabi in pre-season camp revealed after winning league title - 'You’ll see others in different PSL teams, whether on loan or permanently'
The tactician is resigned to the fact that some of his stars will be signed by rival teams and admits this will always have a negative impact.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- DDC side had remarkable campaign
- They won the DDC title
- Three to join senior team for pre-season