Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card against Wolves and the 10 worst refereeing decisions to go against Arsenal under Mikel Arteta - ranked

Talk of conspiracy is afoot amid Arsenal's streak of ill discipline, but is it all in their heads or is there more to it?

It is important to preface this article with a few disclaimers. Firstly, the hysteria drummed up by Arsenal fans regarding referees and drawing up conspiracies is, for the most part, total nonsense. It is only worth entertaining for the sake of entertainment.

Death threats made to Michael Oliver and his family after Saturday's game with Wolves are unacceptable and condemned to the fullest extent, which should go without saying. He made a mistake, he may face action for it with some form of demotion - which would probably be for his own good at this rate - but there's a line that's been crossed.

All that said, the Gunners do find themselves on the end of some strange decisions. The difference is every other club doesn't catalogue them with a vengeance and store receipts for later. Referees make mistakes the same way players do, it's a very human part of the game. How often do you come away from a game thinking 'yeah wow what a game from the ref today, eh'? Unconscious biases certainly aren't out of the question, yet character assassinations coming from the Arsenal camp won't be helping build any bridges in that regard - refereeing in general has become too much of a topic in the Premier League product.

Article continues below

No top-flight club has received more red cards than Arsenal (19) since Mikel Arteta took charge in December 2019. Some were cases of ill discipline, some were 50-50 calls, some were unlucky.

GOAL picks out 10 key incidents during Arteta's reign that were controversial and ranks them by how harsh those decisions really were.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below