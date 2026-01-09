Muhsin Ertugral adamant 'Africa will be difficult' for Kaizer Chiefs 'who look like highway as they play everything at 200km/h'

Kaizer Chiefs brought in 11 new faces in their bid to deliver in the 2025/26 season, but had to make changes after just six Premier Soccer League matches as they parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi in favour of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who are at the helm at least until the end of the season.

The Glamour Boys didn't do well in the Carling Knockout as they were eliminated by Stellenbosch in the first round. Both sides failed to cancel each other out in both regulation and extra time before Stellies won the shootout.

In the Premier Soccer league title race, Chiefs have played 13 games and won six, drawn as many, and lost once, which has seen them collect 24 points, four less than leaders Orlando Pirates, who have played 12 matches.

However, they have not started well in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, where they began with a 2-1 loss against Al Masry in Group D before drawing 1-1 with Zamalek SC at home.