Mourinho unable to solve Real Madrid's crises before the season starts: will he pay the price?

Real Madrid are closing in on the end of their pre-season, but the positive friendly results have failed to mask the question marks over the team's performance. Once again they showed a lack of clear identity in their build-up play. Gaps between the lines and lapses in concentration could turn into a genuine problem once the official competitions get under way.

José Mourinho is still testing his players and sharing out minutes. Even so, Wednesday evening's clash with Deportivo La Coruña, which the Whites won 1-0, confirmed that the team have not yet found the formula to give them balance and the ability to impose their style on opponents.