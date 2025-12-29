Motsepe's silent warning to Miguel Cardoso after admitting Mamelodi Sundowns are in 'unfamiliar position' but sends message to Orlando Pirates that PSL will 'be decided in May & not December'
Are Orlando Pirates ready to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns?
Mamelodi Sundowns have been struggling for consistency in domestic football, where they failed to win any of the last two trophies, the MTN8 and Carling Cup knockout, which were won by Orlando Pirates.
While they remain unbeaten in the four CAF Champions League matches played, the Brazilians have not been doing well in the Premier Soccer League as well.
The Buccaneers, who finished second in the last three editions, are seemingly getting it right under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over from Jose Riveiro.
The Soweto giants are at the summit of the 16-team table with 28 points from the 12 games played after registering two losses, nine wins, and a draw.
Sundowns have played 13 games where they have collected just seven wins, five draws, and a loss. The 26 points collected have put them second in the log.
A warning to Miguel Cardoso?
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe is concerned with the struggles from Masandawana, which might be an indirect warning to coach Miguel Cardoso.
The Portuguese took over from Manqoba Mngqithi early last season and went on to help the club win their 15th PSL crown. He, however, expressed optimism with a message to the Sea Robbers that the league has a long way to go before it concludes.
"As the year closes, we find ourselves in a position that is unfamiliar in recent seasons," Motsepe said as quoted by the club's outlet, the Sundowns Magazine.
"While we may not be where we aspire to be at this point, history has taught us that league titles are decided in May, not December.
What has sustained this Club through every era will continue to guide us, the unwavering support of Masandawana. Unity within the Yellow Family will always be our greatest strength," he concluded.
Basadien vows to fight for his place
Meanwhile, South Africa defender Fawaaz Basadien has promised to work harder at the club to ensure regular game time. The 29-year-old joined Masandawana from Stellenbosch but is struggling to beat the likes of Aubrey Modiba and Divine Lunga to the starting XI.
"Of course, adapting to a new setup and earning your place in a team of such quality takes time," he told the aforementioned publication.
"However, I understand and respect that I must fight for my place, as we have some exceptional defenders. That motivates me to work harder every day. I am also fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the badge.
"I feel confident that my skills and experience can add value to what Sundowns want to achieve on the pitch. I want to bring consistency, energy, and leadership every time I step onto the field and help the team maintain our high standards," he concluded.
Has the PSL title gone?
Former Orlando Pirates attacker Daine Klate believes Bucs are at par with Masandawana and can beat them to the title.
"I don't think they are going to be dominant over Sundowns as such, but I mean, I'm happy that they are competing with Sundowns now. They are on Sundowns' level at the moment, and that's all one could ask for," Klate said in a recent interview.
"Just stay close to Sundowns and compete with Sundowns, because let's be honest, for the past eight seasons, there has not been any competition for Sundowns. They have won the league without any competition, winning the league with probably five or four games left.
"We wanna see the league [title race] go down to the wire. I think this season, Sundowns will push Pirates. But I think Pirates have the advantage of nine players in the national team, [even though] Sundowns also have a number of players. They are doing well," the retired winger concluded.