Motsepe's silent warning to Miguel Cardoso after admitting Mamelodi Sundowns are in 'unfamiliar position' but sends message to Orlando Pirates that PSL will 'be decided in May & not December'

Mamelodi Sundowns have been struggling for consistency in domestic football, where they failed to win any of the last two trophies, the MTN8 and Carling Cup knockout, which were won by Orlando Pirates.

While they remain unbeaten in the four CAF Champions League matches played, the Brazilians have not been doing well in the Premier Soccer League as well.

The Buccaneers, who finished second in the last three editions, are seemingly getting it right under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over from Jose Riveiro.

The Soweto giants are at the summit of the 16-team table with 28 points from the 12 games played after registering two losses, nine wins, and a draw.

Sundowns have played 13 games where they have collected just seven wins, five draws, and a loss. The 26 points collected have put them second in the log.