Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the same level? But 'Bucs are not going to be dominant over Masandawana' and 'I would like to see Kaizer Chiefs coming into that mix'
Has the PSL gap been closed?
Former Orlando Pirates winger Daine Klate has claimed the Soweto giants have managed to close the Premier Soccer League gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Sea Robbers have attempted to end the Masandawana dominance but have been unable to in recent seasons. However, Klate, a multiple trophy winner with Bucs, believes his former club are now at the same level as the Tshwane giants.
Pirates level with Sundowns
"I don't think they are going to be dominant over Sundowns as such, but I mean, I'm happy that they are competing with Sundowns now. They are on Sundowns' level at the moment, and that's all one could ask for," Klate told Soccer Laduma.
"Just stay close to Sundowns and compete with Sundowns, because let's be honest, for the past eight seasons, there has not been any competition for Sundowns. They have won the league without any competition, winning the league with probably five or four games left.
"We wanna see the league [title race] go down to the wire. I think this season, Sundowns will push Pirates. But I think Pirates have the advantage of nine players in the national team, [even though] Sundowns also have a number of players. They are doing well," the retired winger said.
Chiefs encouraged
For a competitive PSL and for the benefit of South African football, Klate would like Amakhosi to join Pirates and Sundowns at the top.
"And I would like to see Chiefs coming into that mix, and once Chiefs get into that mix, South African football is going to go to another level," Klate argued.
Can Pirates add PSL title to their cabinet?
Although the league went into a break to allow players to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations, the debate remains whether Bucs can win the PSL title in the end.
Already, the Sea Robbers have two trophies this season: the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. Add the unofficial Carling Black Label Cup, and the Soweto giants have enough motivation to challenge for the PSL title.
Former Bucs coach Roger De Sa believes that Pirates have closed the gap between them and Sundowns, but at this point, he says, it is hard to tell whether they can beat the Brazilians to the league title.
"I think that's every Pirates fan's dream – to win everything on offer. I think for sure Pirates have closed the gap on Sundowns; that certainly has happened," De Sa told Soccer Laduma.
"They've definitely closed that gap that used to be between Sundowns and the rest of the clubs in South Africa, and it's good for the game. It's great that Pirates have done that.
"They compete, they've made it more interesting, they are playing well, and they have a very good squad. But I think you've got to be wary of Sundowns still.
"Sundowns still has a fantastic squad as well. But the fact that Pirates have put pressure on Sundowns is good for the game."
What has made Pirates impressive?
The former Egypt national team head coach pointed out that Pirates' good form is not because of individual brilliance but the general performance as a team.
"Difficult to tell. I tell you what has really been impressive: the depth of their squad. They are boasting nice young players, and they keep on performing, and that's good to see," the 61-year-old explained.
"There are no real superstars; that, for me, has been the most impressive part of it. It's been a well-organised team, well structured; they keep believing, they keep on playing attacking football, and they are looking to score goals all the time.
"And obviously, now they have developed a belief in winning, which is very important. I think it has come through everybody there, and it's nice to see," De Sa added.