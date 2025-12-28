Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the same level? But 'Bucs are not going to be dominant over Masandawana' and 'I would like to see Kaizer Chiefs coming into that mix'

Although the league went into a break to allow players to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations, the debate remains whether Bucs can win the PSL title in the end.

Already, the Sea Robbers have two trophies this season: the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. Add the unofficial Carling Black Label Cup, and the Soweto giants have enough motivation to challenge for the PSL title.

Former Bucs coach Roger De Sa believes that Pirates have closed the gap between them and Sundowns, but at this point, he says, it is hard to tell whether they can beat the Brazilians to the league title.

"I think that's every Pirates fan's dream – to win everything on offer. I think for sure Pirates have closed the gap on Sundowns; that certainly has happened," De Sa told Soccer Laduma.

"They've definitely closed that gap that used to be between Sundowns and the rest of the clubs in South Africa, and it's good for the game. It's great that Pirates have done that.

"They compete, they've made it more interesting, they are playing well, and they have a very good squad. But I think you've got to be wary of Sundowns still.

"Sundowns still has a fantastic squad as well. But the fact that Pirates have put pressure on Sundowns is good for the game."