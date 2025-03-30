Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine NabiBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Motaungs and Kaizer Chiefs warned that 'there is no difference' between Nasreddine Nabi, Molefi Ntseki, and Themba Zwane by football expert  - 'I see a disaster'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS Galaxy

The football exper says that there is no difference in terms of playstyle despite Amakhosi changing coaches and that the club is in big trouble.

  • Chiefs lost again under Tunisian coach
  • Nabi under pressure amid poor results
  • His tenure compared with his predecessors
