Abafana Bes'thende completed a season double over Amakhosi in Durban to pile more pressure on the Soweto giants.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arrows beat Chiefs in a PSL match

It was Amakhosi's 10th league defeat of the season

Mngqithi comments on Arrows' victory 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱