Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Motaung has started again! I thought Kaizer Chiefs were talking about serious partnership from Europe, collaboration with Liverpool FC or Ajax Amsterdam you; A mere look at Botswana’s 2025 AFCON performance one sees what inspires Amakhosi management’ - Fans

The Soweto giants have concluded a partnership with a club from their neighbouring country. The move has attracted so many reactions from football fans, most of them mocking the agreement between the two teams. Questions have been raised about what the Soweto giants will benefit from the relationship.

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, Tendani Sebata, Black Lions, January 2026Black Lions

    Chiefs getting into partnership with Botswana, that's like signing a player for their bench

    Chiefs getting into a partnership with Botswana, that's like signing a player for their bench. We, Buccaneers fans will keep buying the best and leaving you in the dust 😎 - Edward Manong
  • FBL-CAN-20205-QUALIFIER-BOT-EGYAFP

    Botswana same level as Lesotho and Swaziland 🤣

    When I saw " foreign country" I thought of serious countries..then boom Botswana 🤣🤣🤣 same level as Lesotho and Swaziland 🤣 - Mathenjwa Mgabadeli
  • Xolani Cossa, Black Lions, November 2025Black Lions

    Funny partnership

    I was nervous untill the name Botswana was mentioned, my fear suddenly turned to laughter - Athi Klaas

  • Liverpool v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Collaboration with Liverpool?

    Collaboration with Liverpool FC did you want to say? - Mthandazo Sandi
  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Motaung has started again

    Bob Steak has started again - Buntu Aviwe Donald
  • Ajax Amsterdam KampioenImago

    Make partnership with Ajax

    Bobby must concentrate on more important and best for the club. At least why not focus on development in West Africa where is the powerhouse of football. Also make serious partnership with European-based clubs like Ajax did in the past - Seikano Taunyane

  • Xolani Cossa, Black Lions, November 2025Black Lions

    Strike a deal with Black Lions FC😂

    Strike a deal with Black Lions FC. That club belong to the tavern owner and he is called press in his village - David Koloza

  • Naledi Hlongwane, Aden McCarthy, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    I thought they were talking about serious partnership

    I thought they were talking about serious partnership from Europe - Tumza Mpelo

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Motaung hates Chiefs now

    I don't think Motaung likes this team anymore… - Theirry Terra Bastile

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 32-BWA-CODAFP

    2025 AFCON whipping boys Botswana inspire Chiefs

    Just a mere look at Botswana AFCON performance one sees what inspires Kaizer Chiefs management to the extent of signing a partnership. They deserve each other indeed - Stephen Mapoti

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Motaung children don't know anything about football

    The undeniable truth it just Motaung children don't know anything about football. They only just know to how to sustain the money, they are not aware that if you buy the quality player it’s like investing because those kind of players can deliver the expectations. They must learn to Tim Sukazi into how to run the club - Enzo Enzo

