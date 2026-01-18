GOAL takes a look at what the fans were saying in reaction to Kaizer Chiefs entering into an agreement with Botswana Premier League side Black Lions FC.
‘Motaung has started again! I thought Kaizer Chiefs were talking about serious partnership from Europe, collaboration with Liverpool FC or Ajax Amsterdam you; A mere look at Botswana’s 2025 AFCON performance one sees what inspires Amakhosi management’ - Fans
Chiefs getting into partnership with Botswana, that's like signing a player for their benchChiefs getting into a partnership with Botswana, that's like signing a player for their bench. We, Buccaneers fans will keep buying the best and leaving you in the dust 😎 - Edward Manong
Botswana same level as Lesotho and Swaziland 🤣When I saw " foreign country" I thought of serious countries..then boom Botswana 🤣🤣🤣 same level as Lesotho and Swaziland 🤣 - Mathenjwa Mgabadeli
Funny partnershipI was nervous untill the name Botswana was mentioned, my fear suddenly turned to laughter - Athi Klaas
Collaboration with Liverpool?Collaboration with Liverpool FC did you want to say? - Mthandazo Sandi
Motaung has started againBob Steak has started again - Buntu Aviwe Donald
Bobby must concentrate on more important and best for the club. At least why not focus on development in West Africa where is the powerhouse of football. Also make serious partnership with European-based clubs like Ajax did in the past - Seikano Taunyane
Strike a deal with Black Lions FC. That club belong to the tavern owner and he is called press in his village - David Koloza
I thought they were talking about serious partnership from Europe - Tumza Mpelo
I don't think Motaung likes this team anymore… - Theirry Terra Bastile
Just a mere look at Botswana AFCON performance one sees what inspires Kaizer Chiefs management to the extent of signing a partnership. They deserve each other indeed - Stephen Mapoti
The undeniable truth it just Motaung children don't know anything about football. They only just know to how to sustain the money, they are not aware that if you buy the quality player it’s like investing because those kind of players can deliver the expectations. They must learn to Tim Sukazi into how to run the club - Enzo Enzo