Morgan Rogers keeps running riot while Bernabeu boo-boys turn on Vinicius Jr: Winners and losers from the weekend's European action

Outside of Erling Haaland, is there a Premier League player producing better performances right now than Morgan Rogers? Certainly, the Aston Villa midfielder has catapulted himself into the Player of the Year conversation with a run of form that has seen him score six goals in his last six league games for Unai Emery's surprise title challengers.

His double to down Manchester United on Sunday was absolutely sublime, too. After scoring stunning knuckleball goals against both Leeds United and West Ham in recent weeks, Rogers showed he is also capable of spectacular curling efforts with the inside of his right foot with his fine finishes at Villa Park. His opening goal, netted from 25 yards out after he plucked a long ball out of the air and left Leny Yoro for dead, showcased the confidence the ex-Manchester City academy starlet is playing with right now.

"I’m so, so happy because he’s a fighter," Emery said of his match-winner. "He’s a good guy, very good guy. His commitment with Aston Villa is massive, and his attitude every day is really fantastic."

Rogers' latest showcase came less than 24 hours after Jude Bellingham had netted for Real Madrid in their win over Sevilla, and the debate regarding who should start as England's No.10 at the World Cup is going to intensify if both players continue to produce at their current levels. Right now, it's difficult to argue against Rogers getting the nod against Croatia in Dallas in the Three Lions' opener.