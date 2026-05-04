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Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sanchez reveal graphic facial injuries after brutal collision in Nottingham Forest's win over Chelsea
Graphic injury revealed on social media
Taking to Instagram to update his followers, Gibbs-White posted a photo showcasing the extent of the damage. The image revealed a deep laceration held together by stitches running from his forehead down to the bridge of his nose, accompanied by significant bruising around his eyes.
Despite the frightening nature of the wound, the Forest star remained in high spirits after his side secured three vital points in West London. Alongside a picture of himself giving a thumbs-up, he wrote: “Thanks for the messages. What a win! Congrats, Taiwo Awoniyi.”Instagram/morgangibbswhite
Sanchez sends a message of support.
The collision was so severe that Robert Sanchez was also unable to continue, with the Chelsea goalkeeper being replaced by Filip Jorgensen. Sanchez also required medical treatment and later shared a photo of stitches at the top of his head, highlighting the force of the impact between the two players.
The Blues stopper reached out to his opponent following the final whistle, showing great sportsmanship despite the result. Sanchez wrote in a personal message on social media: "I see that you came out worse than me; I hope you are OK, big man.”Social Media / Instagram Stories
Pereira provides update on Europa League availability
With a massive Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa looming on Thursday, Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira is sweating on the fitness of his talisman. While UEFA concussion protocols mandate a six-day absence for players diagnosed with a concussion, Pereira remains hopeful that the injury is purely superficial.
Speaking after the match, Pereira said: “No, no. I think not. I had a conversation with him; he is speaking normally, and he remembers everything. The only thing is to look for the face and the pain. Gibbs White has a deep cut, but he is a fighter; he has a strong mentality. I hope our medical department can do magic to put him in condition because he is important for us, a very important player for us.”
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A memorable afternoon for Forest at the Bridge
The injury to Gibbs-White was one of two concerning incidents on the day, following a first-half injury to Jesse Derry that saw the youngster stretchered off. However, on the pitch, Forest were dominant despite making eight changes to their starting XI in preparation for their European exploits.
Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring with a header inside two minutes before Igor Jesus doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Although Cole Palmer missed a penalty for the hosts, Awoniyi added a third after the break. A stunning overhead kick from Joao Pedro proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Forest celebrated a famous win overshadowed only by the physical toll on their star man.