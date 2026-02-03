More than a goalkeeper! Cedric Kaze reveals unique role Brandon Petersen plays 'he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late'
- Backpage
Off-pitch duty for Petersen
Brandon Petersen has been impressive in the ongoing season for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs.
Being the captain, the 32-year-old has led by example; since he started his skippership roles in October last year, Petersen has played 24 games in all competitions for Amakhosi this campaign and kept 16 clean sheets.
Now, there is a peculiar role he plays, one that demands authority and a strong sense of leadership, as revealed by Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze.
- Backpage
Prefect at Naturena
“Character-wise, he has been the same since last season. Since I got to this team, I have found a very responsible player," Kaze revealed.
"Even without the armband, he was a figure of authority at the club; he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late [for training].
“He is a player everyone at the club respects. Good things happen to good people. Sometimes last season, he wasn’t playing, but his level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable," the Burundian added.
“Today we can see, with the chance he has been given, he has proven to everyone that he is a very good goalkeeper.”
- Backpage
Petersen lauded by Bafana great
Since the exit of Itumeleng Khune in 2024, Chiefs have struggled to get a goalkeeper and a leader who matches the former Bafana custodian.
According to Chiefs and Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, he is convinced that Petersen is heading in the Khune direction.
"I need to say congratulations to the boys, because I know it’s not easy, especially when you play in this kind of tournament, the CAF Confederations Cup,” Khumalo said.
“We’ve got a couple of players. When we started [the competition] against Al Masry, the very same coach alluded to the fact that most Kaizer Chiefs players don’t have this experience to play in this CAF tournament, but then it’s a work in progress.
“And I'm looking at the goalkeeping department, and they've finally found a keeper that is doing so well," he added.
"Hence, I’m saying these coaches have done so far; they’ve found a keeper that will be the keeper for the Chiefs. Without any doubt, the game is a teacher; we saw how Petersen saved the goal."
- Backpage
Hunt for trophies
However, Petersen will be judged as a successful goalkeeper and captain depending on how many trophies he helps the Soweto giants win.
Chiefs are chasing the PSL title and the CAF Confederation Cup glory and hope to defend the Nedbank Cup. In all these games, the keeper is expected to play a crucial role.