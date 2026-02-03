More than a goalkeeper! Cedric Kaze reveals unique role Brandon Petersen plays 'he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late'

Since the exit of Itumeleng Khune in 2024, Chiefs have struggled to get a goalkeeper and a leader who matches the former Bafana custodian.

According to Chiefs and Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, he is convinced that Petersen is heading in the Khune direction.

"I need to say congratulations to the boys, because I know it’s not easy, especially when you play in this kind of tournament, the CAF Confederations Cup,” Khumalo said.

“We’ve got a couple of players. When we started [the competition] against Al Masry, the very same coach alluded to the fact that most Kaizer Chiefs players don’t have this experience to play in this CAF tournament, but then it’s a work in progress.

“And I'm looking at the goalkeeping department, and they've finally found a keeper that is doing so well," he added.

"Hence, I’m saying these coaches have done so far; they’ve found a keeper that will be the keeper for the Chiefs. Without any doubt, the game is a teacher; we saw how Petersen saved the goal."