Kiplagat Sang

More than a goalkeeper! Cedric Kaze reveals unique role Brandon Petersen plays 'he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late'

It has emerged that the experienced goalkeeper is not only a leader on the pitch but also plays a crucial role behind the scenes. Being a leader demands a lot, and sometimes one is forced to play a role that those under them will not like. The Amakhosi coach has now revealed how the former Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper helps in keeping discipline among his teammates.

    Off-pitch duty for Petersen

    Brandon Petersen has been impressive in the ongoing season for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs.

    Being the captain, the 32-year-old has led by example; since he started his skippership roles in October last year, Petersen has played 24 games in all competitions for Amakhosi this campaign and kept 16 clean sheets.  

    Now, there is a peculiar role he plays, one that demands authority and a strong sense of leadership, as revealed by Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze.

    Prefect at Naturena

    “Character-wise, he has been the same since last season. Since I got to this team, I have found a very responsible player," Kaze revealed.

    "Even without the armband, he was a figure of authority at the club; he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late [for training].

    “He is a player everyone at the club respects. Good things happen to good people. Sometimes last season, he wasn’t playing, but his level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable," the Burundian added. 

    “Today we can see, with the chance he has been given, he has proven to everyone that he is a very good goalkeeper.” 

    Petersen lauded by Bafana great

    Since the exit of Itumeleng Khune in 2024, Chiefs have struggled to get a goalkeeper and a leader who matches the former Bafana custodian.

    According to Chiefs and Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, he is convinced that Petersen is heading in the Khune direction.

    "I need to say congratulations to the boys, because I know it’s not easy, especially when you play in this kind of tournament, the CAF Confederations Cup,” Khumalo said

    “We’ve got a couple of players. When we started [the competition] against Al Masry, the very same coach alluded to the fact that most Kaizer Chiefs players don’t have this experience to play in this CAF tournament, but then it’s a work in progress. 

    “And I'm looking at the goalkeeping department, and they've finally found a keeper that is doing so well," he added.

    "Hence, I’m saying these coaches have done so far; they’ve found a keeper that will be the keeper for the Chiefs. Without any doubt, the game is a teacher; we saw how Petersen saved the goal."

    Hunt for trophies

    However, Petersen will be judged as a successful goalkeeper and captain depending on how many trophies he helps the Soweto giants win. 

    Chiefs are chasing the PSL title and the CAF Confederation Cup glory and hope to defend the Nedbank Cup. In all these games, the keeper is expected to play a crucial role.

