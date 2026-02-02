No need for Pitso Mosimane or Rhulani Mokwena! Former Kaizer Chiefs coach backs Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after solving Itumeleng Khune problem
How Chiefs have struggled to replace Khune
Itumeleng Khune served Kaizer Chiefs for 25 years, of which 20 were with the senior team, until two seasons ago when the club opted against extending his stay.
Before bringing Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy to succeed Khune, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen had failed to convince the technical team that they could deliver consistently.
The Rwanda international, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury, struggled to settle and eventually lost his position to Bvuma, who was also dropped in favour of Petersen.
Has Petersen come of age?
This season, Kaizer Chiefs have been doing well domestically and continentally.
They are currently just two points behind joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who have 32 points each.
Amakhosi are also close to making the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase, having collected seven points so far, which is a point less than leaders Zamalek.
All these have been made possible by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who has played 23 games across all competitions and managed to keep 15 clean sheets.
Doctor Khumalo convinced Petersen has finally got it right
In his analysis on SABC1, Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo explained why he believes Amakhosi are sorted now, especially in the goalkeeping department. It is a good analysis for Amakhosi co-coaches who have been tipped to leave at the end of the season, with Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena linked with the team.
"I need to say congratulations to the boys, because I know it’s not easy, especially when you play in this kind of tournament, the CAF Confederations Cup,” the former playmaker stated.
“We’ve got a couple of players, when we started [the competition] against Al Masry, the very same coach alluded to the fact that most Kaizer Chiefs players they don’t have this experience to play in this CAF tournament, but then it’s work in progress.
“And I’m looking at the goalkeeping department, and they’ve finally found a keeper that is doing so well. Hence, I’m saying these coaches have done so far, they’ve found a keeper that will be the keeper for Chiefs. Without any doubt, the game is teacher, we saw how Petersen saved the goal," Khumalo concluded.
The vital week for Chiefs
On Wednesday, Chiefs play Stellenbosch in the initial round of the Nedbank Cup, a game they are hoping to win and secure a ticket for the next phase.
Stellies eliminated Amakhosi from the Carling Knockout, and the Soweto giants will be hoping to avenge the defeat.
After that, an even bigger game is coming on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Al Masry in Group D.
A win might take them top of the table depending on the outcome of the match between Zamalek and ZESCO United.