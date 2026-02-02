No need for Pitso Mosimane or Rhulani Mokwena! Former Kaizer Chiefs coach backs Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after solving Itumeleng Khune problem

In his analysis on SABC1, Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo explained why he believes Amakhosi are sorted now, especially in the goalkeeping department. It is a good analysis for Amakhosi co-coaches who have been tipped to leave at the end of the season, with Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena linked with the team.

"I need to say congratulations to the boys, because I know it’s not easy, especially when you play in this kind of tournament, the CAF Confederations Cup,” the former playmaker stated.

“We’ve got a couple of players, when we started [the competition] against Al Masry, the very same coach alluded to the fact that most Kaizer Chiefs players they don’t have this experience to play in this CAF tournament, but then it’s work in progress.

“And I’m looking at the goalkeeping department, and they’ve finally found a keeper that is doing so well. Hence, I’m saying these coaches have done so far, they’ve found a keeper that will be the keeper for Chiefs. Without any doubt, the game is teacher, we saw how Petersen saved the goal," Khumalo concluded.