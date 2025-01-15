Monnapule Saleng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Monnapule Saleng is becoming a boring subject now, Orlando Pirates must just release him! Bucs have invested a lot in him so he can't go cheaply, but needs to change his attitude & respect current contract' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesFEATURESRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMAl Ahly SC vs Orlando PiratesAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueM. Saleng

The 26-year-old attacker has had a tough time getting back into the Buccaneers team in the ongoing campaign owing to unspecified reasons.

Orlando Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng has been in and out of the Bucs' matchday squad.

Just recently, his agent Rui Frois, revealed the Buccaneers refused Saleng's potential move to Asian outfit Al Nasr who were ready to offer him a tax-free package of at least $700 000 (R13,4 million) deal.

However, things did not go as planned and the deal did not materialise.

Article continues below

A majority of Bucs fans are seemingly frustrated by Saleng's never-ending news. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱