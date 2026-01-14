Monnapule Saleng 'can't be a Miguel Cardoso signing' and questions raised whether Pitso Mosimane is working behind the scenes at Mamelodi Sundowns

After an unconvincing performance in the first round of the Premier Soccer League, Mamelodi Sundowns have moved to strengthen their playing unit.

The new signings have been confirmed at a time when there is uncertainty over the future of the current head coach, Miguel Cardoso.

As speculation remains over Cardoso's future, former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane is rumoured to be on his way back to the club.

Masandawana's legend, Harris Choeu, has said that Mosimane could be the one making recommendations on who should be signed.