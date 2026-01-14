Monnapule Saleng 'can't be a Miguel Cardoso signing' and questions raise whether Pitso Mosimane is working behind the scenes at Mamelodi Sundowns
Signings raise questions
After an unconvincing performance in the first round of the Premier Soccer League, Mamelodi Sundowns have moved to strengthen their playing unit.
The new signings have been confirmed at a time when there is uncertainty over the future of the current head coach, Miguel Cardoso.
As speculation remains over Cardoso's future, former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane is rumoured to be on his way back to the club.
Masandawana's legend, Harris Choeu, has said that Mosimane could be the one making recommendations on who should be signed.
'It could be Pitso'
"At the moment, it could be Cardoso signing the players, or it could be Pitso [Mosimane] behind the scenes. Pitso did it before when he joined Sundowns from SuperSport United. He began recommending players to Sundowns while still at SuperSport," Choeu told KickOff.
“He even mentioned who he wanted and who he didn't want as part of his technical team.
"Where does our coach, Cardoso, know Saleng from? He has never seen Saleng in his prime. So, this can't be a Cardoso signing,” he added.
Will Mosimane's return work?
Recently, former Masandawana star Katlego Mphela claimed Mosimane is a coach who likes to have total control over new signings, and he may not work well with the current sporting director, Fleming Berg.
"I will just talk from what I know. The Pitso I know. What I know is that he has evolved with football through the years. You can pick it up when you're talking to him. But I don't know," Mphela said.
"Maybe his own sporting director, whom he recommended, could work. I'm not sure about this one [Flemming Berg] because already there've been, you know, talks of complaints from fans and other people that they don't really need him.
"But the Pitso I know, I don't think they will work well [together], but you never know in football because Pitso likes being in control of the whole setup, which is why he has his own technical team. He likes signing his own players, so I'm not sure if he can work with this one. I’m not convinced."
The Mokwena vs Mosimane question
The topic of who should take over Masandawana should Cardoso eventually leave has been a consistent topic. Mosimane and MC Alger's Rhulani Mokwena are the names that have been heavily tipped to return to the Pretoria giants.
But Choeu is categorical; Mokwena is the best because he is at the same level as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.
"The best coach for Sundowns could have been Rhulani. His only problem is that he is intellectual. Rhulani has got something in his mind that needs to be given a chance and put into practice," he added.
"The minds of Cardoso and Steve [Komphela] are average. 'You cannot think beyond here'. Even during matches, they don't know what to do to change the game. They rely on individual brilliance to win matches.
“So, I prefer Rhulani. His mind is at the same level as Pep Guardiola's. This boy would spend three hours speaking to Pep, and it would help him a lot. It was not easy to beat us under Rhulani."
Carelse disagrees with Choeu
Although Choeu believes Mokwena is the best bet, former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse believes Mosimane will be the better option.
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse said.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment."