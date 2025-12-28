VIDEO: Moment Man City star Ruben Dias points out partner Maya Jama in away crowd to team-mate Bernardo Silva during Nottingham Forest celebrations
Maya Jama watched City in away end
And Love Island presenter Maya Jama was in the away end at the City Ground on Saturday as she watched her partner, Ruben Dias, marshal the City backline in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off. The couple went public with their relationship earlier in the year, and Jama has been a regular at the Etihad Stadium to watch the Portugal international in action.
However, she enjoyed a wholly "different" experience as the 31-year-old saw City briefly go top of the Premier League table at the weekend. Alongside posting a photo and video on her official Instagram account, she wrote: "Was a whole different experience being in the crowd at an away game."
After the game, the City players went over to applaud the crowd for their support in what was a tough game in the Midlands. And Dias spotted Jama in the crowd, pointing her out to teammate and compatriot Bernardo Silva.
'There's Maya'
In the clip posted by @footballontnt, Dias can be seen pointing our Jama to Silva with a smile on his face and saying: "There's Maya!"
Cherki-inspired showing sent City top
City briefly went top of the Premier League following their Cherki-inspired win over Forest on Saturday. The former Lyon man provided the assist for Tijjani Reijnders' fourth league goal since his arrival from AC Milan. Forest were level shortly after as Omari Hutchinson bagged his first goal since his arrival at the City Ground from Ipswich.
Cherki then scored the winning goal for City after a deep corner was headed back to the France international by centre-back Josko Gvardiol for the 22-year-old to rifle past John Victor from the edge of the box.
City's lead at the top of the Premier League table only lasted a few hours as Arsenal returned to the summit with a 2-1 win over Brighton to re-open up a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side. Martin Odegaard scored the opening goal for the Gunners against the Seagulls, before a Georginio Rutter own goal doubled Arsenal's advantage.
Diego Gomez struck midway through the second half to set up a tense finish at the Emirates, though Arsenal held out to secure a third successive league win.
Arsenal face Villa in top-of-the-table showdown
Arsenal are next in action in midweek when they host high-flying Aston Villa in north London. Villa came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Chelsea to move back to within three points of the Gunners, and one of City, as Ollie Watkins came off the bench to net twice at Stamford Bridge.
City, meanwhile travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on New Year's Day in a bid to land a seventh successive league win. It remains to be seen whether Jama will be in the away in Tyne and Wear to ring in 2026.