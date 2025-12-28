Getty/Goal/Instagram
Maya Jama steps up WAG game as Love Island host supports boyfriend Ruben Dias from Man City away end during Nottingham Forest win
Jama and Dias' budding romance
The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year, with the pair appearing to be very loved up right now. The TV personality has attended multiple City games when Dias has played over the past 12 months but they tended to be at the Etihad. This weekend, however, she made her away end debut with City supporters as the Premier League title chasers beat Forest on their own patch. Alongside posting a photo and video after full time, she wrote on Instagram: "Was a whole different experience being in the crowd at an away game."
- Getty Images Sport
Man City keep heat on Arsenal
City showed grit and determination to claim all three points against Forest, with Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki getting on the scoresheet in the victory. That win took their winning streak to eight games in all competitions, prompting manager Guardiola to say City would have lost a game like this last season - when they finished third and were a long way behind league champions Liverpool.
He said: "It's more important how you suffer, how you defend, accept you're not playing good and can be better and be in the game, otherwise there is no chance. That game last season was lost 10 for 10. For a long time the team has wanted to do it and it's the last game of the first leg of the season, so it's good to finish with an important three points. They are three points but a massive three points mainly for the quality of the opposition. Sean Dyche has created a proper team - this team a few months ago were fighting for the Champions League. It's a top side. I know the momentum is not good but it does not change the quality of the side."
Cherki the man of the moment
There wasn't a huge amount of fanfare when City signed Cherki from Lyon for an initial fee of £30.5 million ($41m) earlier in the summer, but he is on a roll for the Manchester outfit right now. Indeed, since the start of November, only team-mate Erling Haaland (eight goals and three assists) and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (three goals and six assists) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Cherki (one goal and seven assists). The 22-year-old has also provided more assists than any other player across the big-five European leagues (Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga) in that period (seven).
The France international told BBC Match of the Day, "We knew coming to Nottingham, it was very complicated because Forest is a very good team. We are very proud to win the game. I know my qualities. I gave a good pass for Tijjani Reijnders and it was a very good finish. I'm very proud of the team because today is a big win. When you come here, you know the team of Nottingham Forest is a big team with a lot of good players. I'm very proud to score for my team because the season is so long and we need all the points. All the time I want to score goals, but it is not my role. Erling is here for that! I want to give my team-mates a good pass and I am very proud of that."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Man City?
City, who sit two points behind league leaders Arsenal in second, begin 2026 with a tough 1 January trip to Premier League newcomers Sunderland, who are unbeaten at their own ground this season. Guardiola's team could go top of the table if third-placed Aston Villa emerge victorious again against the Gunners on Tuesday.
Advertisement