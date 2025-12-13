Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Salah returns! Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes huge recall decision for Brighton clash - but Egyptian is only on the bench
Salah returns for Brighton game
Salah is back in the Liverpool squad for the first time since claiming he had been "thrown under the bus" by the Reds and that his relationship with Slot has broken down following the team's draw with Sunderland. The Egyptian's critical comments have thrown his future at the club into doubt and he was subsequently left out of the Champions League trip to San Siro. However, he is back in the squad for Saturday's match, although it remains to be seen if he will see any game time. Liverpool's fixture against Brighton is Salah's last before he is due to link up with Egypt's AFCON squad for the 2025 tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot speaks out on selection decisions
Slot had little to say when quizzed about his decision to recall Salah to the squad for the match. He told BBC Sport ahead of kick-off: "Like you said, he is back in the squad and on the bench today."
The Liverpool boss also explained why big-money signing Alexander Isak was only on the bench: "Got a knock in both games. Games come quite fast and there is also not so much to choose from. Nice to have someone from the bench who can impact the game."
Slot was also critical of his team's fixture list as the Reds return to Premier League action after a midweek Champions League trip to Inter, adding: "Quite proud because playing four games in 10 days - that is almost criminal for football players. Especially if you have only 13-14 outfield players that are available. We accept playing a lot of games, but four in 10 days. That is a lot to take for players."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Salah stay at Liverpool?
Salah's situation at Liverpool means it's still unclear if he will remain at the club for the rest of the season. Slot said he has "no reasons not wanting him to stay" at his pre-match press conference, but Saudi Pro League clubs are believed to be circling and are eager to bring the Egypt star to the Middle East.
Saudi Pro League chief executive Omar Mugharbel has already admitted that Liverpool's talisman has emerged as a transfer target. He told the World Football Summit in Riyadh: "Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players. For sure Salah is one of them [a target]."
Advertisement