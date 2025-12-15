Mohamed Salah has played his last-ever game for Liverpool despite rousing Anfield return - body language expert

Salah returned to Anfield on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool secured a league victory over Brighton, a fixture surrounded by intense scrutiny due to the winger’s uncertain future. After being restored to the squad following internal talks, Salah featured during the match and played a role in the win before the focus quickly shifted to events after the final whistle.

Once the game concluded, Salah took his time to walk around the pitch, applauding supporters as the Anfield crowd chanted his name. Banners were visible in the stands celebrating his achievements, while fans responded with prolonged applause that carried a strong sense of occasion. The moment stood out against the backdrop of a turbulent few weeks involving form concerns and off-field tension.

With Salah set to depart imminently for AFCON, the Brighton match has taken on added significance. The emotional scenes and timing of them has fuelled widespread debate about whether Liverpool supporters had just witnessed the final chapter of one of the Merseyside club’s greatest ever players.