MLS Winners and Losers: Sam Surridge runs riot, Michael Bradley’s Red Bulls get wake up call as James Rodriguez concerns mount

We're over a month into the MLS season, and some pictures are starting to form here. For example, Inter Miami are pretty good again. Yet, it is clear to see Nashville and NYCFC will probably push them this year. Out West, LAFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps are the best two sides, but San Jose might also be pretty good. It’s also becoming pretty obvious that the whole James Rodriguez–Minnesota United marriage is going to take time to work out - something neither side can really afford given the short-term arrangement.
But therein lies the appeal. MLS's parity is probably a little overblown, but its unpredictability? That's the really sexy bit. And this weekend offered some good stuff. Michael Bradley's new-look New York Red Bulls got their second rude awakening of the year. Sam Surridge did Sam Surridge things. Miami's center backs decided to be more effective than Lionel Messi in front of goal (statistically, it's true!). It's also looking a lot like the league could see its second sacking of the year already.
It's all fun stuff - unless you're Bradley Carnell, of course - and GOAL rounds up the winners and losers of another gripping weekend of MLS action...