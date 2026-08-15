Super Cup trophy
Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4
Scorers: Maguire 2' (Ma), Chukwueze 37' (Mi), Dorgu 51' (Ma), Cisse 57' (Mi), Ramos 68' (M), Loftus Cheek 71' (M)
Torriani (MI) saves Bruno Fernandes' penalty (Ma) in the 41st minute
AC Milan come from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2, lifting the Super Cup trophy and claiming their first win of pre-season. More importantly, they continue their summer preparations with plenty of positive signs and a few negatives too in the glamour friendly on Ferragosto, at 4.45pm in Wroclaw.
Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan under Ruben Amorim, an ex who parted badly with the English side and who gets a small measure of revenge, turned it around in Poland against Michael Carrick's Reds.
Maguire struck from a corner and Chukwueze levelled from a Ramos assist before the break. After half-time, Dorgu scored after a Terracciano error, Cisse finished from a Chukwueze assist, Ramos scored again from another ball by the Nigerian and Loftus Cheek added the fourth from an assist by the Portuguese. AC Milan looked sharp going forward, with one goal and two assists each for Chukwueze and Ramos, and the latter getting his first goal on his first start for the Diavolo. At the back, though, there are still things to sort out, quite apart from Terracciano's dreadful display. Torriani saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes.
Seven days before their Serie A debut, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm against Torino, it was the final test for the Diavolo, still heavily hit by absences through injury and the transfer market. Left out for technical reasons were Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic were absent with various physical problems.