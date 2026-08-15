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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

Translated by

Milan, what a four-goal haul against United with Chukwueze-Ramos: Amorim win 4-2 with a comeback

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Relive with us live the last friendly for Amorim’s side before their Serie A debut against Torino.

Super Cup trophy

Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4

Scorers: Maguire 2' (Ma), Chukwueze 37' (Mi), Dorgu 51' (Ma), Cisse 57' (Mi), Ramos 68' (M), Loftus Cheek 71' (M)


Torriani (MI) saves Bruno Fernandes' penalty (Ma) in the 41st minute


AC Milan come from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2, lifting the Super Cup trophy and claiming their first win of pre-season. More importantly, they continue their summer preparations with plenty of positive signs and a few negatives too in the glamour friendly on Ferragosto, at 4.45pm in Wroclaw.

Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan under Ruben Amorim, an ex who parted badly with the English side and who gets a small measure of revenge, turned it around in Poland against Michael Carrick's Reds.

Maguire struck from a corner and Chukwueze levelled from a Ramos assist before the break. After half-time, Dorgu scored after a Terracciano error, Cisse finished from a Chukwueze assist, Ramos scored again from another ball by the Nigerian and Loftus Cheek added the fourth from an assist by the Portuguese. AC Milan looked sharp going forward, with one goal and two assists each for Chukwueze and Ramos, and the latter getting his first goal on his first start for the Diavolo. At the back, though, there are still things to sort out, quite apart from Terracciano's dreadful display. Torriani saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Seven days before their Serie A debut, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm against Torino, it was the final test for the Diavolo, still heavily hit by absences through injury and the transfer market. Left out for technical reasons were Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic were absent with various physical problems.







  • The goals and key moments

    90'+2' - Modric clips a delightful outside-of-the-boot ball through for Comott, but at the far post he can't beat Lammens.


    81' - Torriani denies Rashford one-on-one, blocking the Englishman's shot after he had got away from Gila and sparing Milan a third concession.


    71' - MILAN MAKE IT FOUR, LOFTUS-CHEEK! The Englishman gets on the scoresheet too, sent through by a splendid touch from an unstoppable Ramos. The former Chelsea man charges clear from beyond halfway and beats Lammens at the near post. For Ramos, one goal and two assists.


    68' - MILAN GO IN FRONT, RAMOS MAKES IT 3-2! AC Milan put together a fantastic move, playing out from the back and moving the ball around for almost a minute. Then the usual Ramos releases Chukwueze down the right, the Nigerian delivers a pinpoint cross and the Portuguese heads home with a wide triangle. Two assists and a goal for the Nigerian.


    57' - MILAN EQUALISE, CISSE! AC Milan build well from the back with Cisse, who finds Ramos and he lays it off to release Chukwueze down the right. The Nigerian does brilliantly to cross instead of shooting, and the former Catanzaro man finishes at the far post to make it 2-2.


    51' - UNITED DOUBLE THEIR LEAD, DORGU! Terracciano has a nightmare, playing a weak ball back to Torriani without spotting Dorgu arriving. It's child's play for the former Lecce man to burst through and make it 2-1, yet another moment of madness from Terracciano


    47' - AC Milan are in trouble: United win a free-kick on the right, a header is nodded back into the middle and Terracciano nearly turns it into his own net, but Torriani gathers.


    41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY! The Milan goalkeeper does well, diving low to his right to deny the Portuguese.


    40' - Penalty to United! Terracciano loses his head playing out, trying to beat two men before losing the ball in the box. Marciniak then spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and awards a penalty that should not have been given.


    37' - MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Mazraoui makes the error, Jashari wins the ball back and drives forward, then lays it off for Goncalo Ramos. The former PSG man is brilliant, entering the box and, instead of shooting, with a splendid no look pass he finds the Nigerian, who does well to score into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!


    25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks in on the left, gets picked out and hits a left-footed effort wide.


    23' - Cissé is at it again with a fine run down the left: he gets into the box, beats his man with a stepover and then shoots weakly at the near post.


    18' - AC Milan go close again, the ball reaches Cisse after a one-two and his first-time effort sails over the bar.


    15' - AC Milan threaten again, confusion in the box follows a fine dribble from Chukwueze and the ball drops for Loftus-Cheek: right-footed shot, Lammens saves with his foot.


    8' - AC Milan respond with a fine move from Pavlovic, who finds Jashari, and his lay-off into the middle picks out Loftus-Cheek: a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but straight at goal.


    2' - UNITED SCORE STRAIGHT AWAY, MAGUIRE! A corner from the left, the Englishman makes space, outjumps Musah and heads home for 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.


    1' - United threaten straight away: Dorgu breaks down the left, drives into the box and hits it powerfully, with Torriani doing well to turn it behind for a corner.

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  • The match report

    Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4

    Scorers: 2' Maguire (Man), 37' Chukwueze (ACM), 51' Dorgu (Man), 57' Cisse (ACM), 68' Ramos (ACM), 71' Loftus Cheek (ACM).


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Tielemans; Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha. Subs: Heath, Mee, Amass, Dalot, Martinez, Yoro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Mainoo, Gabriel, Lacey, Mbeumo, Rashford, Zirkzee. Manager: Carrick


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano (from 60' Gila), De Winter (from 83' Diawara), Pavlovic (from 83' Vladimirov); Chukwueze, Jashari (from 60' Modric), Musah (from 75' Ricci), Estupinan (from 60' Bartesaghi); Loftus-Cheek (from 83' Comotto), Cisse (from 60' Saelemaekers); Ramos (from 75' Camarda). Manager: Amorim.


    Booked: Estupinan (ACM), Dorgu (Man)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Bruno Fernandes (Man), Ramos (ACM), Chukwueze (ACM), Chukwueze (ACM), Ramos (ACM)

    Referee: Marciniak (POL)

    Notes: in the 41st minute Torriani (ACM) saved a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Man)

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