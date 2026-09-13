Bringing on Musah for Modric was one of the keys to Milan's comeback against Lazio and their fightback to 2-2. It feels striking even to write it, because we are talking about a football legend in the Croatian and a decent midfielder in the former Valencia man. One point needs making: even the very greatest can have an off day, and in Modric's case it can quite calmly be described as the worst performance he has produced since pulling on the Rossoneri shirt. The light of the number 14 was dimmed both by the suffocating press prepared by Gattuso and by the static nature of Milan's attacking midfielders and wingers in the first half.
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Milan, the numbers point to Modric’s difficulties: Amorim is studying a tailored role for the Croatian champion
The data point to an obvious difficulty
Hands up who had ever seen five straight mistakes from Modric in the build-up before yesterday. Probably no one. Lukita, as his team-mates call him, finished with a 50% success rate on long passes, 38% on progressive passes, 3 from 8 attempts, and 40% on passes into the box. Amorim summed up a performance in which the Croatian champion struggled badly: "We have to be really good on the ball to make Luka feel comfortable in the game. If we turn the match into constant end-to-end transitions and mad runs, it is not the type of game for Luka. And that is why we changed our approach in the second half by bringing on Musah: we had understood that we needed a bit more pace in midfield. What is more, I think Luka was dropping too deep, too close to the centre-backs, leaving us with four players just to start the move and fewer men between the lines. We can play with Luka and we have shown that in the last few matches, but to do that we have to turn the game into one of possession and control. If we turn it into a running game, it becomes impossible for him"
Different use
Musah's dynamism and his ability to turn transitions quickly into attacks are too important in this first phase for Amorim. The team still are not sharp enough, physically or mentally, to aim for dominant football. That is why the Portuguese manager must find a tailor-made role for Modric. At 41, just turned, you cannot ask miracles of the former Ballon d'Or winner. When assessing the opposition's characteristics, Amorim will have to weigh up Modric and Musah: the number 14 can produce all his magic against opponents who sit in a low block, not against those who, like Lazio, press high on the player in possession and look for one-against-ones all over the pitch. Modric is a tactical misunderstanding that must be resolved, also out of respect for the player's immense greatness and for what he has shown, with pride and sacrifice, in his time at Milan.
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