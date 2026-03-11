Milan, Kean under scrutiny: three factors that could bring him to Milan

Moise Kean's name will inevitably be the star of next summer's transfer market. Barring any surprises, and even if Fiorentina ultimately manages to secure its place in Serie A next season. During the summer of 2025, the Italian centre forward resisted several offers, convinced of the merits of the Viola project to the point of signing a new contract expiring in 2029, with an increase in his salary and an upward adjustment of his wages.

Seven months later, his and the club's promises have not been kept, and with a probable restructuring taking place in Florence, that clause and those rejected rumours willcome back with a vengeance. And among the clubs at the forefront of the race to sign him is, as reported by Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan.