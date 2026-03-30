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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Milan eyeing Bellanova: talks with his representatives and Atalanta; a transfer bonus is on the table

AC Milan
Atalanta
R. Bellanova
Transfers

Allegri wants at least one ready-to-play full-back

Milan are already looking ahead to the future and, with next season in mind, regardless of where they finish in this league campaign, they want to build a squad capable of competing on three fronts.


Massimiliano Allegri has already drawn up a list of targets and, above all, has identified the areas of the pitch where investment is most needed. Among these is the wing-back position, with the aim of adding a versatile player to the squad who can play both as a wide midfielder in front of a back three and in a back four. It is in this context that talks with Raoul Bellanova have taken place.


  • ESTUPINAN REJECTED, ONLY TWO CERTAINTIES

    Despite his goal in the derby, Allegri has essentially given Pervis Estupinan the cold shoulder and considers only Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Bartesaghi to be up to the standard required of his Milan side for next season. Hence the decision to ask Tare and Furlani to bring in at least one full-back, preferably a right-back if the former Brighton player cannot be sold, to rotate with the Belgian, who could also play further forward.

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  • CONTACT DETAILS FOR BELLANOVA

    According to Tuttosport, this is where the idea to test the waters for Bellanova stems from. Since Raffaele Palladino’s arrival at Atalanta, the Italian full-back has slipped down the pecking order, missed out on a place in the national team and is keen for more playing time.


    Contacts have been made both with the player’s entourage and between the clubs, though Atalanta cannot afford to offer excessive discounts on his transfer fee. Indeed, the Percassi family paid €25 million to bring him to Bergamo from Torino at the start of last season.

  • THERE IS A LISTE BONUS

    Bellanova is no stranger to Milan, as the full-back, born in 2000, is very much a product of the Rossoneri’s youth academy, despite his early departure to Bordeaux for €1 million in the summer of 2019.


    This is an important detail because the former Inter player would fall into the category of ‘homegrown’ players, which makes it easier to compile squads for Serie A and the Champions League.


    Currently, Milan’s ‘homegrown’ list includes Gabbia, Bartesaghi and Torriani, with Bellanova set to occupy the fourth slot if required.

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