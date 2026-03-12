Milan, extra budget for the transfer market: Champions League windfall, 70 million ready

A present to be secured and a future to be planned.

The future Milan squad will also depend on the current season that the Rossoneri are playing under coach Massimiliano Allegri: their excellent run in the league has them in second place in the standings, which, if maintained or improved upon between now and the end of the football season, will guarantee qualification and a return to the Champions League for the club based in Via Aldo Rossi.

This is a goal that has been repeatedly emphasised to the coach throughout the season, one that is fundamental to the clear sporting ambitions of the Rossoneri club and its owners, as well as to the coffers ahead of the summer transfer window. The economic motive should not be underestimated: playing in the Champions League again would guarantee a minimum, La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, in terms of revenue, including all the bonuses deriving from entry into and participation in the top international competition.

This extra budget would allow Milan to move even better and more strongly in the transfer market, knowing that they have greater revenue coverage and remembering, in any case, that the Rossoneri still spent around £160 million on transfers last summer.