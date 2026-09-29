During his long career in Germany, Krosche has always enjoyed significant freedom in the market, both for arrivals and departures. At Milan, that room for manoeuvre would come with clearer limits because Cardinale wants his Milan to operate as a team at a strategic level within its own structure, with one important point: the final word always remains his. Beyond that, Cardinale wants to keep handling the most complex negotiations directly, as he did with PSG for Goncalo Ramos and with Strasbourg for Moreira, with the help of Mendes, the agent of both players.

In short, he is looking for an executive with a wide network of contacts, especially useful for outgoing transfers, who knows how to work with and for the manager. A technical director who oversees the entire sporting area but without the full powers seen in the past, when Cardinale was always on the other side of the world.

That is a clear and unequivocal position, and it does not fit Krosche's requirements or way of working. In recent days, the candidacy of Boto, Flamengo's director-general, had been put to the RedBird owner, but for the moment it is not especially exciting him. In any case, the list of candidates should lead to the appointment of a foreign executive.