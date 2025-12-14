'Unacceptable' - Mikel Arteta reveals his concern following Arsenal's 'rollercoaster' last-gasp win over lowly Wolves

Arsenal survived a dramatic finale at Emirates Stadium as they edged Wolves 2-1 thanks to a pair of own goals, including a stoppage-time winner from Yerson Mosquera. Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner created the opener when Sam Johnstone pushed the ball onto the post and watched helplessly as it bounced off his back and into the net. That should have set Arsenal on course for a routine finish, yet the match quickly descended into tension and disorder as Wolves exploited growing nerves.

Mateus Mane’s late cross found Tolu Arokodare in the 90th minute, and his header levelled the contest as Arsenal’s defensive organisation evaporated. Fans feared the worst, knowing a draw would allow Manchester City the chance to cut the gap at the top to two points if they won the following day. But Arsenal were gifted salvation deep into added time when Saka delivered again, this time with a curling ball that Mosquera inadvertently headed past his own goalkeeper.

Even with the relief of victory, the night delivered an unwelcome setback as Ben White limped off with a hamstring problem after just half an hour. Arsenal’s defensive concerns have mounted in recent weeks, and White’s injury further complicates selection as the games intensify. Despite the three points, the performance left Arteta deeply unimpressed, framing the win as fortunate rather than deserved.