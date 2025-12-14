Getty Images Sport
'Not good news' - Mikel Arteta issues worrying injury update on Ben White after Arsenal defender limps off against Wolves
White suffers hamstring injury in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves
Arsenal were dealt another significant defensive setback as White was forced off in the first half of their dramatic 2-1 victory against Wolves at Emirates Stadium. The right-back, starting his fourth consecutive match after a long injury lay-off, clutched his hamstring while chasing a counter-attack and signalled that he could not continue. Myles Lewis-Skelly replaced him around the half-hour mark in a match that Arsenal ultimately won through two Wolves own goals.
White’s absence comes at a time when Arsenal are already coping with injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera, among others. His return to the starting XI had been a welcome reinforcement, particularly with Jurrien Timber having established himself as first-choice right-back earlier in the season. Yet it seems this game was a bridge too far for White.
The match itself highlighted both Arsenal’s resilience and vulnerability, with Wolves equalising late before another own goal secured three points. Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League, recovering quickly from last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa. However, the victory was overshadowed by renewed doubts over defensive depth, with Arteta calling the news on White "bad" and emphasising the physical toll on his squad.
Arteta issues worrying update regarding White's injury
Arteta did not hide his concern when asked about White’s condition, admitting the early signs were troubling. "He felt something in his hamstring and it is not good news," he said, confirming the injury was likely linked to White’s sudden increase in minutes after recovering from a knee issue. Arteta stressed that the defender had been pushed into a heavy workload because Arsenal simply "didn’t have any other solution" in recent matches.
The manager expanded on the wider trend, noting the club is caught in what he previously described as a "really dangerous circle" with injuries piling up across the squad. "Exactly that," he explained when asked whether White’s setback stemmed from the current squeeze on resources, adding that the defender had only just regained momentum.
Arteta also emphasised that the issue was not caused by overtraining but by the relentless match schedule combined with a thinning squad. He pointed out that players such as Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard have all missed key periods recently, forcing others into increased responsibility. In White’s case, Arteta acknowledged the risk had backfired: "That’s Ben for sure," he concluded, signalling a likely spell on the sidelines.
Arsenal suffering from massive defensive injury crisis
White’s injury comes at a delicate juncture for Arsenal, who have battled persistent defensive disruption throughout the campaign. White, once one of the Premier League’s most reliable ever-present defenders, has endured a fragmented season due to knee and fitness problems, along with Timber's stellar form. His return to the starting XI had been an attempt to stabilise a back line already stretched by absences, but the sudden intensity of recent fixtures appears to have taken a toll.
Arsenal’s defenders have endured a demanding workload as the club navigates Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup commitments. Saliba and Gabriel have each faced periods of uncertainty, while Timber has emerged strongly but cannot be relied upon alone during such a congested fixture list. The pressure on fringe and youth players continues to grow, with Lewis-Skelly’s early introduction against Wolves reflecting the circumstances forced upon Arteta.
Arsenal waiting to learn about White's injury period
Arsenal now face an anxious wait to learn the severity of White’s hamstring injury, with initial assessments suggesting he could miss several upcoming fixtures. The team finally has a brief window of rest before travelling to Everton on December 20, offering some time for recovery and recalibration. However, the schedule intensifies again with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace followed by league matches against Brighton and Aston Villa before the end of the month.
The club’s medical and coaching staff now face the challenge of managing workloads more delicately while navigating a period where squad depth is already stretched thin. January reinforcements may become increasingly tempting if defensive issues persist, though the immediate priority is restoring balance with the players currently available. For now, Arsenal will hope the news on White - described by Arteta as "not good" - proves less damaging than feared.
