'We'll play with hats on!' - Mikel Arteta MOCKS Premier League rule change as Arsenal boss faces long-throw crisis

Beyond the towel ban, the Premier League is introducing several measures to speed up play, including countdowns for goal-kicks and throw-ins, and strictly monitored substitution windows. Injury protocols are also being tightened to discourage tactical breaks in play. Injured outfield players must now stay off the pitch for at least one minute after receiving treatment, and crucially, if a goalkeeper requires medical attention, an outfield player from that team must vacate the pitch also for one minute.

Arsenal themselves have faced accusations of gamesmanship in the past, most notably when Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler criticised David Raya for receiving treatment on three separate occasions during a narrow 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

However, Arteta remains confident that his squad can navigate these changes. "We have had the Premier League and the referees there with us to explain and go through everything," he explained. "We will have to see when the season starts and how this unfolds and what is more doable and what is less doable and what we need to adapt.

"We know that everybody is paying so much to the details, all the restarts and the countdowns, that will bring something else, a different dynamic, different momentum. So I am very curious to see. They are really good rules because what we are doing is trying to promote more game time and the fluidity of the games which is better and hopefully that will work."