Mikel Arteta admits Declan Rice red card left him ‘hacked off’ in Arsenal’s draw with Brighton last year

Arsenal are looking to secure a win which will ensure they remain at the league summit when they lock horns with Brighton on home soil, with title rivals Manchester City travelling to Nottingham Forest earlier on Saturday.

Arteta’s men are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions, earning triumphs over Club Brugge, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Crystal Palace across the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup respectively.

Daring his team-mates to dream big in 2025-26, Arsenal defender Saliba believes his side have what it takes to “win it all” this term, saying ahead of Brighton’s visit: “Yes, of course [we can compete multiple trophies], because we know that in every competition we play, we know we can win it.

"We have been close in the Premier League in the past three seasons, and last season we were in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, so we know that we can win every competition. But we have to show that on the pitch and we have to start winning trophies now.

"We are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup so there are three games left for us, and we have to do the job in January against Chelsea. It will be a big game, a big derby, so we have to keep going. We know that we are close and we have to learn the lessons from last season.

"At the end of your career we count our trophies, and the Carabao Cup is one of them - and now we are in the semi-final and of course we want to win this competition, like every competition that we play.”