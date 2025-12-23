Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Kepa is the hero! Gunners reach Carabao Cup semi-finals on penalties after late drama

Arsenal dominated the first half and will have headed into the half-time break wondering how the scoreline was still level. Gabriel Martinelli caused plenty of problems down the left flank for the hosts, creating chances for Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Jurrien Timber but none could find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez was also in inspired form for the Eagles, making a string of saves to frustrate the Gunners and ensure his team went in at the break still on level terms.

Crystal Palace made two changes at half-time, sending on Nathaniel Clyne and Justin Devenny, and looked a completely different side as they took the game to Arsenal. Adam Wharton fired a good chance wide after being given acres of space, as Arsenal struggled to regain their first-half momentum.

A frustrated Mikel Arteta sent on Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard in response, while Palace were dealt a blow when Chris Richards was stretchered off after appearing to suffer a nasty cut to his foot.

The deadlock was finally broken in scruffy circumstances in the 83rd minute. Saka's corner in from the right was met well by Riccardo Calafiori, and the ball hit Lacroix on its way into the back. Arsenal looked to be heading through but Palace hit back in stoppage time when Guehi latched onto a header from Jefferson Lerma and slotted home from close range to send the game to penalties.

An excellent shoot-out then played out with Odegaard, Declan Rice, Saka Trossard and Mikel Merino all converting their kicks to send the game into sudden death. Kepa then came up clutch, diving the right way to deny Lacroix and set up a Carabao Cup semi-final for Arsenal against Chelsea.

