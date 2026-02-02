Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal looking for late January transfer after losing Mikel Merino to injury

Arteta was also asked if the injury meant that Arsenal could make a late dip into the transfer window. He replied: "When you lose a big player like this in the squad with four months to go and all the competitions to play for, you need to look and we need to do everything we possibly can to see if we have a player that is available. If we don't, ok, we keep what we have. At this level, especially for four months, you have to bring a player who has the capacity to adapt immediately and impact the team. That's not easy but if it was easy, we wouldn't be here so we need to find solutions and try. We had the news a few days ago and obviously we are always active in every window we have just in case something happens. We had the departure of Ethan [Nwaneri] to Marseille [on loan] I believe for the right reasons, for the club, player and the team. And then the news of Mikel was very unexpected, especially for such a long time. We are actively looking at options. We will continue to do that. I think we are on it, and it's our responsibility, when we are playing for what we are playing, to give ourselves the best opportunity and chance to look at the market, every option, evaluate them, and then make a decision whether we do something, if it's possible."

